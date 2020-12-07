Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in Cape Giradeau on Monday, December 7.
The somber remembrance will be held at the the Broadway flood gate at 11 a.m.
For more than three decades, in conjunction, the American Legion Post 63, VFW Post 3838, local Marine Corps. League and the Disabled American Veterans have held a remembrance day ceremony.
Monday marks the 79th anniversary of the Japanese surprise attack on Pear Harbor Hawaii.
December 7 is annually set aside to honor the 2,403 United State Citizens killed on this day in 1941.
On the next day, the United States declared war on Japan, entering World War II.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.