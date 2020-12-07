First Alert: Flurries possible this morning

(KFVS) - A few snowflakes are possible this morning.
Thicker clouds could produce snow flurries during the morning hours.
Wake-up temps are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the fist half of the day, but will gradually decrease by late afternoon.
This afternoon will be chilly with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.
As skies continue to clear overnight, temps will drop into the upper 20s.
The rest of the week is looking pleasant and unseasonably warm.
Afternoon highs will reach the 50s.
The next chance for rain is Friday.
Some models indicate that one inch of rain is possible.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.