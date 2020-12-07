Fire chief honored for 50 years in Christmas parade

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Caruthersville held their annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 5.
The theme of this year’s event was ‘A Disney Christmas Parade.’
The parade featured school marching bands, floats and fire trucks from various areas of southeast Missouri.
As the streets were lined with people, one of the vehicles passing by had a person the city was honoring.
The Grand Marshal of the parade was Charlie Jones.
Jones is the Caruthersville Fire Chief.
He was honored for 50 years of service with the Caruthersville Fire Department.
As he rode by, he was saluted and clapped for by many.
Jones was 18 years of age when he started with the department.
He became Fire Chief in 1986, according to Randy Guest with the Caruthersville Fire Department.
Jones is also actively involved with the state and local emergency management services.
After the parade, a banquet was held for Jones, where he was recognized with a plaque thanking him for his 50 years of service.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.