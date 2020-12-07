Crews respond to emergency landing in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Mt. Vernon responded to an emergency landing on Saturday evening, December 5.
Crews were contacted at 7:45 p.m. that a small plane was diverting from the Centralia Airport to the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport for an emergency landing.
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, the pilot of the Piper PA-44 reported that the nose landing gear would not fully deploy.
Fire crews were also able to visually confirm that the landing gear would not deploy when the plane came in for a low level fly-over.
The fire department said the pilot was able to to successfully complete an emergency landing, sliding to a stop on the runway.
Within seconds of the emergency landing, crews were able to secure the plane and help the pilot and two passengers exit the aircraft safely.
No one was reportedly hurt in the landing.
The Jefferson County Fire Protection District #1, Litton Ambulance Service, Air Evac Lifeteam 35 out of Marion and Lifeteam 28 out of Effingham and Waltonville Fire Department assisted Mt. Vernon firefighters at the scene.
Kell Fire Protection District provided station coverage.
