Chilly Morning With Flurries Possible

Upper 20s to low 30s across the Heartland this morning. Thicker clouds could provide some snow flurries during the early morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies stay around for the first half of the day and will gradually thin out into partly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. It will be chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Tonight, skies continue to clear allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 20s.
The rest of this week looks pleasant with sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures in the 50s!
Friday is our next chance of seeing just a good soaking of rain with some models indicating at least one inch.
-Lisa
