2 vehicle collision in Murray sends 1 to hospital

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 4 at 2:45 p.m., the Murray Police Department responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on North 12th Street at the traffic light near Walmart.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with Karl Smith (63) of Murray who stated that he was traveling east and thought he had a green light.
Smith said he continued through the intersection and was struck by another vehicle.
Betty Higgins (82) of Almo, Kentucky said she was traveling north on 12th Street and a vehicle pulled out in front of her, and she struck the vehicle.
Higgins was transported by EMS to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
