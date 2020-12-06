Murray Police investigate overnight shooting

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 6 around 12:35 a.m., the Murray Police Department responded to the area of Brooklyn Drive in reference to a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located a residence that appeared to have recently been shot.
Officers spoke with the resident, and determined an individual had shot into her apartment.
The resident was treated for a minor injury.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.
