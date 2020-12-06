Jackson hosts Christmas Parade amid pandemic

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson hosted their annual Christmas parade today, and it was a perfect time to celebrate two high school wins.
After Jackson High School’s football and boys’ soccer teams claimed two historic wins, the first state championships in the school’s history, the community finally had the opportunity to rally together and celebrate the success of the Indians and the upcoming holidays
“There wasn’t even a pandemic that was going to stop this from happening tonight,” said John Martin, the athletic director for Jackson High school.
He said the parade was perfect timing for the school historic wins, and is more meaningful than years past because of the struggles, the teams and community has faced. “This is a great opportunity to not only show our football state championship but our boys soccer state championship that won a couple weeks ago. "
Jackson natives said they don’t expect things to go back to normal anytime soon, but they are grateful to still celebrate this holiday season with one another
“It’s crazy times that we’re going through right now and I don’t think it’ll be the same for a very long time,” said Jordan Farrish.
“We live in an amazing community and everyone was excited to get out, we’ve got a lot to be thankful for. We can come out, be outside, social distancing, we can wear our masks and really take those precautions. But to be together in community is so important,” said Sara Gerau.
Both, the football and boys’ soccer team participated in the parade with floaties. Martin said despite the challenges of the pandemic, the community continues to show their support for Jackson High School’s Athletic programs.
The theme for this year’s parade was a “Superhero Christmas.”
Prizes were given to floaties in the following three categories: “closet to the theme,” “Best lights,” and “Most Original.”
