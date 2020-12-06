Group gathers self-care boxes for COVID healthcare workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group is organizing donations and putting together 80 self-care gift boxes for staff for local COVID healthcare workers at Southeast Health.
They are collecting items such as bath bombs, face moisturizer, socks and more to donate and show their appreciation to those working the front lines and helping those with the COVID-19 virus.
Lily Santoro-Williams is a professor at Southeast Missouri State University and is one of the three organizers of the group. She says it’s important they show their support for those working to help those that are sick.
“We wanted to do something that would demonstrate solidarity and tell them how much we care and we’re cheering for them because we know it can be really overwhelming right now,” Santoro-Williams said.
Vicky McAlister also is an organizer. She says it must be hard for them and it’s a great way to show their appreciation for their psychological and physical burdens they are putting themselves through.
“It’s tough on them,” McAlister said. “It’s not what they signed up for dealing with a pandemic. They’re exhausted, they’re seeing some really horrific sites and I think anybody whose going through that, needs to know that there’s people here that are thinking of them.”
They are asking for donations and have several drop off locations. You can find more information on their Facebook page here.
After helping Southeast Health, they plan on going to help other hospitals.
