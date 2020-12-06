Gov. Beshear: Kentucky passes over 200,000 total COVID cases Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Exactly nine months since Kentucky’s first reported case, Governor Andy Beshear reported that on Sunday the commonwealth has passed over 200,000 total cases.
Governor Beshear provided an update Sunday, confirming this week as the highest week of cases reported since the pandemic began and urging Kentuckians to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.
“These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths. And now this is our highest week to date,” Beshear said. “However, in the data there is some potentially good news: While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau.”
Beshear said they’ll have to watch the numbers over the next few weeks to see if there is a surge post-Thanksgiving holiday.
Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 2,567 COVID cases in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of cases reported in Kentucky to 200,632.
An additional ten deaths due to the virus were reported Sunday. The total number of Kentuckians lost due to COVID-19 is now reported as 2,072.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 9.75 percent.
Other details provided in Sunday’s report include:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,673
- Patients currently in the ICU: 401
- Patients currently on a ventilator: 214
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional details will be provided in Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
