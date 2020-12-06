First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

After a mild Saturday, we’re going to be a bit cooler for the next few days as north winds pick up a little bit. Passing disturbances will also bring more….and maybe even a few flurries especially Monday morning. Highs today look to range from the mid 40s north to the low 50s south…with light northerly winds. A fast-moving weather system will drop in from the north late tonight and could bring a few snow flurries to parts of the region Monday morning (especially S. Illinois)….before we clear out again Monday afternoon. Afternoon highs on Monday will be mainly in the 40s with a cool northerly breeze.