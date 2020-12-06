First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

After a mild Saturday, we’re going to be a bit cooler for the next few days as north winds pick up a little bit. Passing disturbances will also bring more….and maybe even a few flurries especially Monday morning. Highs today look to range from the mid 40s north to the low 50s south…with light northerly winds. A fast-moving weather system will drop in from the north late tonight and could bring a few snow flurries to parts of the region Monday morning (especially S. Illinois)….before we clear out again Monday afternoon. Afternoon highs on Monday will be mainly in the 40s with a cool northerly breeze.
After a cooler Monday, the week ahead will feature lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday will feature dry and mild weather, with highs in the 50s Wednesday and near 60° on Thursday. As we approach the weekend, however, a more active pattern will be sweeping in from the west and rain chances will increase. The best chance of rain looks to be Friday, with smaller chances over the weekend.
