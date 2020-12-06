First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The work week will get off to a chilly start but we’ll gradually warm up as the large-scale pattern changes. Late tonight and early Monday a minor upper feature will drop in from our north and bring clouds and a chance of flurries. Right now it looks like the best chance of snow flurries will be during the morning hours east of the Mississippi River….but even here it looks to be a ‘trace’ event, with not enough snow to measure or cause significant travel issues. By afternoon clouds should be decreasing but it will stay chilly with highs mostly in the 40s.