First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The work week will get off to a chilly start but we’ll gradually warm up as the large-scale pattern changes. Late tonight and early Monday a minor upper feature will drop in from our north and bring clouds and a chance of flurries. Right now it looks like the best chance of snow flurries will be during the morning hours east of the Mississippi River….but even here it looks to be a ‘trace’ event, with not enough snow to measure or cause significant travel issues. By afternoon clouds should be decreasing but it will stay chilly with highs mostly in the 40s.
Through the week the upper levels will ridge out and we will be dry and warmer; in fact by Wednesday and Thursday we should have daytime highs close to 60°! By the end of the week, however, a large upper trough will be approaching from the west which will bring more moisture and a good chance of rain. Currently the best chance of rain, and maybe a thundershower, looks to be Friday and Friday night, with slightly cooler and mainly dry conditions for most of next weekend.
