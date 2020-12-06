2 escaped Mississippi Co. inmates back in custody, facing additional charges

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Sheriff Britton Ferrell, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 10:00 p.m., inmates, Adam Milburn and Rayshand Lyons escaped from the Mississippi County Detention Center after assaulting a Corrections Officer.
Milburn and Lyons conspired with inmate, Troy Paige, Jr, to fabricate a story pretending he needed medical assistance for leg pains while gaining the attention of the Corrections Officer.
In exchange for his help, Milburn and Lyons promised Paige, Jr. their commissary items, specifically, coffee, if he obtained and supplied a pain pill from the Corrections Officer.
Upon making entry into the pod and cell 101, Milburn violently pushed the Corrections Officer into a metal bed, causing an open injury to his skull requiring three staples.
Lyons repeatedly assaulted the Corrections Officer while still in cell.
Milburn and Lyons obtained the taser and the jail keys.
Surveillance footage shows Milburn deploying the taser at the Corrections Officer.
To prevent further injuries, other inmate stepped in to protect the Corrections Officer.
Milburn and Lyons fled the pod with the cell keys leaving the taser on the floor.
While Milburn and Lyons quickly exited the pod.
The inmate who stepped in to help then picked up the taser and other property of the Officer.
He handed the items to the Corrections Officer who, despite his injuries, came back to the pod and locked down the remaining inmates.
During a further review of the surveillance video, Sheriff Ferrell saw another inmate, Brain Pearson, also involved in the incident.
Interviews and jail video revealed Lyons, Pearson, and Milburn sitting inside their cell conducting a prayer circle before the escape.
Pearson requested to have a prayer circle because he knew Milburn and Lyons were going to escape.
After a short conversation, the three discussed and confirmed which inmate would knock on the door to get the attention of the Corrections Officer.
Pearson volunteered to knock on the door.
At approximately, 11:20 p.m. on November 29, Officers apprehended escapees, Milburn and Lyons on Vine Street in Charleston, Missouri.
Milburn and Lyons were being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center for murder charges out of New Madrid County before the escape.
Brian Pearson was being held for Probation Violation on Burglary.
Milburn and Lyons are now facing new charges of Assault 1st Degree and Escape from Confinement both Class A Felonies and Disarming an Officer a Class D Felony.
Pearson is facing a new charge of Aiding Escape of a Prisoner Confined for a Felony which is a Class B Felony.
All three remain in the Mississippi County Detention Center on No Bond Warrants.
Sheriff Ferrell said, “Within 15-20 minutes we had five different agencies and 30 Officers at our facility. Charleston DPS immediately began searching the streets while I met with the other agencies formulated a recovery plan, followed up on leads, and ultimately apprehended the escapees. Because one of the escapees was local, time was of the essence. This was an exceptional effort by all.”
