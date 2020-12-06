Egyptian Health Dept. reports 18 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 18 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department was notified on December 6, 2020, of eighteen Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Ladd | December 6, 2020 at 1:51 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 1:51 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on December 6, 2020, of eighteen Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s, 3 in their 50s, 1 demographics unknown- case status in progress

o Male: 1 in their 50s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 40s

White County

o Female: 2 in their 50s, 1 in their 70s

o Male: 2 in their 20s, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 70s, 1 over the age of 100

To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,318 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

White County has had a total of 747 lab-confirmed positives, including 11 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 248 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.