Egyptian Health Dept. reports 18 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on December 6, 2020, of eighteen Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s, 3 in their 50s, 1 demographics unknown- case status in progress
o Male: 1 in their 50s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 40s
White County
o Female: 2 in their 50s, 1 in their 70s
o Male: 2 in their 20s, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 70s, 1 over the age of 100
To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,318 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
White County has had a total of 747 lab-confirmed positives, including 11 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 248 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.