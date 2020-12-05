Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducts death investigation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation on the northeast side of the county.
This investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Coroner’s Office, Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Marion Police Department, Herrin Police Department, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.
More information will be released in the coming days as it becomes available.
