KSP arrest Tennessee man after multi-county pursuit

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Saturday morning, Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 arrested a Tennessee man after he fled from a traffic safety checkpoint and lead law enforcement on a pursuit through two counties.
Around 11:10 a.m., Post 1 Troopers and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies working a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of KY 994 and KY 1014 (Houser Road).
A 2014 Chrysler 300, driven by Desmond M. Hubbard, of Humboldt, Tenn. approached the checkpoint.
He was directed to pull over, but refused and drove away from the scene, nearly striking a Trooper and a deputy.
He headed south on Houser Road.
Troopers chased Hubbard on Houser Road and continued into Graves County on Whiteside Road.
Hubbard left the roadway, traveled through a field, and struck a tree.
He then fled the collision scene on foot and was located near a barn on Wice Church Road.
Hubbard was arrested and charged in McCracken County with Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree - Police Officer, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, and multiple traffic offenses.
Hubbard faces charges in Graves County of Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Aggravating Circumstances)Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree - Police Officer, and multiple traffic offenses.
Hubbard was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation continues by Trooper Aaron Jestes and Trooper Will Propes. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
