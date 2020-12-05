Jackson Police Dept. looking for burglary and theft suspect

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect.
At this time, the male is a suspect in a burglary and theft of a motor vehicle investigation.
The vehicle that was stolen is a silver 2005 Dodge Ram with Missouri license plate, 9CDN08.
If you know any information about this incident or recognize this person, please contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 573-243-3151.
