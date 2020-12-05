Jackson fans celebrate win from home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a big day for the Jackson Indians, they won the state football title, a first in the school’s history and beat Platte County 42-7.
For most people it has been an unusual year and football fans an unusual season.
Fans said because of COVID reason they plan to there on their Jackson Indians while grabbing a bite to eat.
“It’s a big deal with Coronavirus going on, and the fact that we made it to states again since last year, and I think we’ve got a good chance,” said Savannah Trotter,
Jackson natives and football fans said this game is more meaningful than years past, because they beat all odds against them during the pandemic.
“It’s great! I’m really proud of them pushing through all this quarantine and mandates,” said Parker Quade.
“I was really excited because I’ve gone to all the home games this year, so it was really cool to see us go undefeated and then be able to go to state,” said Tessa Quade, a freshman at Jackson High.
She said even though people cannot be at the game in-person, that doesn’t take away the excitement. “I think it’s harder because not as many people can get tickets and go because of social distancing but I think the overall importance of football to our school is still really important.”
“I think everybody is going be really excited when we go back on Monday. It’s going to be what everyone’s talking about at school for a while,” said Quade.
The Jackson Indians finished the season undefeated, 14-0.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.