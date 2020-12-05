First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Shaping up to be a pretty nice first weekend of December. Today (Saturday) will be the mildest day, with sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 40s north to mid 50s south (and very light winds)…before an upper trough introduces some clouds and slightly cooler conditions from Sunday into Monday. There may even be a few sprinkles with a passing upper disturbance on Monday, but the chance of anything measurable looks very low.