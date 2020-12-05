First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Shaping up to be a pretty nice first weekend of December. Today (Saturday) will be the mildest day, with sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 40s north to mid 50s south (and very light winds)…before an upper trough introduces some clouds and slightly cooler conditions from Sunday into Monday. There may even be a few sprinkles with a passing upper disturbance on Monday, but the chance of anything measurable looks very low.
Next week will start out a bit cooler and breezy on Monday, but as the upper flow ridges out and then becomes southwesterly later in the week, we’ll gradually warm up, with afternoon highs close to 60° by about Thursday. Rain chances ramp up on Friday as an upper system moves through….and then more rain showers look possible over the following weekend.
