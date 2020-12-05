First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a beautiful Saturday, we’re going to be cooling down a bit and bringing in a bit more cloud cover for the next couple of days. The reason for this is a trough in the jet stream that will be digging into the lower Ohio Valley. There could even be a few flurries or sprinkles Sunday and Monday, but measureable precip doesn’t look likely. Highs on Sunday will be in the 45 to 50 range, and a few degrees cooler on Monday.