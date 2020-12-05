First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a beautiful Saturday, we’re going to be cooling down a bit and bringing in a bit more cloud cover for the next couple of days. The reason for this is a trough in the jet stream that will be digging into the lower Ohio Valley. There could even be a few flurries or sprinkles Sunday and Monday, but measureable precip doesn’t look likely. Highs on Sunday will be in the 45 to 50 range, and a few degrees cooler on Monday.
Next week will feature mostly dry conditions and gradually warming temperatures. Monday and Monday night look to be the chilliest, but by Tuesday sunny skies should push highs to near 50, and we’ll be close to 60 by Thursday afternoon. However, a more active pattern starts Friday with rain chances looking more likely Friday and again next Sunday….but at this point not much threat of snow or ice.
