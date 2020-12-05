Egyptian Health Department reports 18 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two White County Residents who have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Department was notified on December 5, 2020, of eighteen Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s, 2 in their 80s
o Male: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s
White County
o Female: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 70s, 1 in their 80s
o Male: 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 80s To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,310 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
White County has had a total of 740 lab-confirmed positives, including 11 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 245 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
