Children enjoy cookies with Santa in Sedgewickville

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly a hundred people came out to the Sedge Shop in Sedgewickville to meet Santa and have some cookies.
One after another, kids walked up to Santa to get their pictures taken. Many event got extra treats and presents along with some cookies.
Jessi Gill said due to COVID and not having a traditional year, they wanted to bring together the community to enjoy an event.
“It gives you a chance to give you a little bit of normalcy,” Gill said. “To get away from all the attention focused on COVID and just have an event where everyone can get together as a community.”
Chris Green of Sedgewickville brought his children to the event as well. He said he is happy to see the smile and take part in the event.
“It’s a small community and I am just glad that people are able to come together, put things like this on and do things for the children,” Green said. “I couldn’t be happier for what Paul is doing here.”
On December 19th, they plan to have a Pick-Up Angel Tree Gifts for Kids event followed by a Christmas community dinner on the 20th.
