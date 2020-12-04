Yule Log Cabin sees uptick in holiday business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The CDC is asking that we use caution when spending time with our loved ones this holiday season.
One Heartland Christmas business owner said those guidelines will not put a damper on her business.
“We are seeing customers that come out here, that are high risk, that haven’t even been to the grocery store.”
Yule Log Cabin owner Joannie Smith said even with tough CDC restrictions, people are still coming out for a little Christmas cheer.
“We have families that have been coming out for generations. And it’s their tradition, at some point during the Christmas season they come out to the Yule Log Cabin. They often buy an ornament that has something to do with something that year.”
This year it’s been all about the coronavirus.
“As a matter of fact, our toilet paper ornaments and our COVID mask ornaments are really hot sellers.”
Holiday Shopper Marissa Riggins said ornament shopping is her way of bringing her family together.
“I felt like coming here today would be a good shopping experience for them. It gets them out of the house.”
And new ornaments for holiday decorations.
“I’m just mainly buying little keepsakes. Just to remember my experience here.”
“Some of the things are actually maybe a positive in the pandemic people are cooking. They’re eating together. Maybe their holidays going to be a little cozier. But we’re definitely seeing a trend towards people wanting to celebrate Christmas.”
This is the 33rd season the Yule Log Cabin has opened its doors to the public, and currently they are open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until January 1.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.