What you need to know Dec. 4
By Marsha Heller | December 4, 2020 at 3:33 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 3:40 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, December 4.

It’s a cold and foggy start to Friday across the Heartland.

Wake-up temps are in the 20s in our northern counties and in the 30s to low 40s in the south.

A few sprinkles and isolated showers are possible early this morning in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Clouds will start to decrease throughout the afternoon making for a partly cloudy day.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Clear skies tonight will allow temps to drop back into the upper 20s with fog forming by early Saturday morning.

The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will also be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Dry conditions and cooler temps stick around for the first half of next week, but will be in the 50s near the end of the week.

  • Big Cat Rescue, run by Carole Baskin, has confirmed that one person suffered serious injuries after being bitten by a tiger Thursday morning.
  • Warner Bros. Pictures announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new “Matrix” movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation “In the Heights” — will stream on HBO Max at the same time the films play in theaters.
  • Facebook said it will start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines, in its latest move to counter a tide of coronavirus-related online misinformation.

