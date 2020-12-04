What you need to know Dec. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, December 4.
It’s a cold and foggy start to Friday across the Heartland.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s in our northern counties and in the 30s to low 40s in the south.
A few sprinkles and isolated showers are possible early this morning in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Clouds will start to decrease throughout the afternoon making for a partly cloudy day.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.
Clear skies tonight will allow temps to drop back into the upper 20s with fog forming by early Saturday morning.
The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies.
Highs will also be in the mid-to-upper 40s.
Dry conditions and cooler temps stick around for the first half of next week, but will be in the 50s near the end of the week.
- The director of the Cape Girardeau county Health department describes the fight against the pandemic as a marathon, not a sprint.
- An independent report into Missouri’s veterans homes suggests the facilities were unprepared for a fall surge of COVID-19.
- Kentucky Governor Beshear says frontline health care workers at 11 hospitals will be among the people receiving initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine shipped to the state.
- U.S. deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak eclipsed 3,100 in a single day on Thursday, obliterating the record set last spring.
- President-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president.
- The Missouri Governor’s mansion Christmas tree will be lit during a special ceremony tonight.
- A socially distance send-off for the Jackson High School Football team is planned for this afternoon.
- Big Cat Rescue, run by Carole Baskin, has confirmed that one person suffered serious injuries after being bitten by a tiger Thursday morning.
- Warner Bros. Pictures announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new “Matrix” movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation “In the Heights” — will stream on HBO Max at the same time the films play in theaters.
- Facebook said it will start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines, in its latest move to counter a tide of coronavirus-related online misinformation.
