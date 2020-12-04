Wappapello Lake holds 28th Annual Festival of Lights

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The 28th Annual Festival of Lights is open the second weekend of December.
The free, family event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake, Santa will make an appearance on Sunday, Dec. 6 to hand out candy canes and voting cards.
Any donations will be given to the Wappapello Lake Area Association which helps put on events such as Festival of Lights, Fourth of July fireworks, Skit Team shows and other events at the lake.
