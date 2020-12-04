U.S. 51 blocked near Clinton, Ky. due to house fire

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 is blocked at the south edge of Clinton on Friday afternoon, December 4 due to a structure fire.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it’s blocked between KY 58/Mayfield Rd. and the south end of Moss Drive to allow emergency responders access to the fire site.
The estimated duration was three hours.
DES and the Hickman County Rescue Squad established a detour around the site via South Street and Moss Drive.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.