LIVE: Southeast Mo. State University announces aviation program partners

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is announcing a new a partnership in their new aviation program at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, December 4.
The announcement was held at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
The new partner in the university’s Professional Pilot Bachelor of Science degree program is expected to sign an agreement at the reveal.
A celebration of the deal will follow.
A Cessna 172 Skyhawk plane (or similar model) that will be used for training in the aviation program will also be on display.
In May, Southeast announced it would be offering the new pilot degree program in partnership with the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, where flight training will take place.
The university hopes to begin the aviation program in August 2021.
