Socially distance send-off for Jackson High School Football team planned for Dec. 4

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson High School Indians Football team are traveling to Jefferson City to play for a state championship on Saturday, December 5.
The Indians will play Platte County at 1 p.m.
To show support for the team, the town is holding a socially distance send-off.
Fans are asked to line Jackson Boulevard at 1:45 p.m. on Friday and to wear red and black to cheer for the Indians as they leave the Event Center.
Due to COVID-19, seating for the game on Saturday is extremely limited.
However, the game will be live-streamed online here so fans can watch and cheer on the Indians as they play for the Class 5 Football Championship.
