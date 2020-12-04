Socially distance send-off for Jackson High School Football team planned for Dec. 4

Socially distance send-off for Jackson High School Football team planned for Dec. 4
To show support for the Jackson Indians Football team, the town is holding a socially distance send-off. (Source: Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | December 4, 2020 at 3:37 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 3:37 AM

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson High School Indians Football team are traveling to Jefferson City to play for a state championship on Saturday, December 5.

The Indians will play Platte County at 1 p.m.

To show support for the team, the town is holding a socially distance send-off.

Fans are asked to line Jackson Boulevard at 1:45 p.m. on Friday and to wear red and black to cheer for the Indians as they leave the Event Center.

Due to COVID-19, seating for the game on Saturday is extremely limited.

However, the game will be live-streamed online here so fans can watch and cheer on the Indians as they play for the Class 5 Football Championship.

Calling all Jackson Fans! On Friday, December 4th, Jackson Fans will send off the JHS Football Team as we wish them...

Posted by Jackson R-2 School District on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.