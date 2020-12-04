Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 35 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, December 4.
The cases include:
- Females - two under 10, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in her 40s, two in their 50s, one in her 80s and two in their 90s
- Males - one under 10, two in their 20s, nine in their 30s, one in his 40s, four in their 50s, four in their 60s and one in his 80s
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 1,273.
A summary of those confirmed cases includes:
- Active cases - 363
- Released from isolation - 878
- Deaths - 32
The health department said the total number of negative test results is unavailable at this time.
