Officials: COVID-19 vaccine could be administered by the end of December; will be a priority list

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A vaccine for the Coronavirus could be approved by federal regulators next week.
Health Director Randall Williams said the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine will go out to long-term care facilities, staff, and healthcare workers. “We now have a commitment of 339,775 doses for an initial vaccination by the end of December.”
“We’re getting an initial allotment of Pfizer we think sometime around December 12, December 15 of 51000 followed by a week later of 616400. We get another 105000 Moderna in December,” he said.
Williams said once the first and second doses of the vaccine are given out, next the plan is to vaccinate 3 million essential workers. “Those are our first responders, teachers, people in the defense industry, childcare workers. It’s a very large universe.”
By May 1, it will be available for everyone.
“Mass vaccination that will be in gymnasium, drive through clinics, doctors, pharmacies,” stated Williams.
He said no one will be denied a vaccine. “There is a debate in congress right now on additional funding and 1 of the proposals Senator Blunt, and I talked yesterday with the governor would bring 63 million dollars to Missouri specifically for the implementation of the vaccine process.”
Williams said the goal is to get a certain percentage of people immune to it. “What do we do to get herd immunity? and the answer is 75 percent and right now we estimated that about 10 percent of the united states has been infected. So, in Missouri that be about 600,000.”
