3,614 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. on Fri.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,614 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, December 4.
A summary for Friday includes:
- New cases - 3,614
- New deaths - 25
- Positivity rate - 9.93 percent
- Total deaths - 2,039
- Currently hospitalized - 1,792
- Currently in ICU - 409
- Currently on ventilator - 230
Top counties with the most positive cases on Friday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton, Warren and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 576.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in western Kentucky: a 70-year-old woman from Crittenden County, an 87-year-old man from Hopkins County, a 94-year-old man from Marion County, a 97-year-old woman from Marshall County and an 83-year-old woman from McCracken County.
On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order that extends previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills. The current executive order was set to expire Saturday at midnight; the new order will be effective for 30 days beginning Dec. 4.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health advised against travel to states with a positivity rate of 15 percent or higher. Those states currently include: Idaho (50.64 percent), Kansas (44.58 percent), South Dakota (44.09 percent), Iowa (42.24 percent), Oregon (40.18 percent), Alabama (34.72 percent), Pennsylvania (32.03 percent), Arizona (25.39 percent), Mississippi (24.91 percent), Utah (22.20 percent), Missouri (19.21 percent), Oklahoma (19.01 percent), Nevada (16.42 percent), Arkansas (16.17 percent), Ohio (15.49 percent) and Tennessee (15.34 percent).
