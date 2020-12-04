102 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Friday, December 4.
The newly reported deaths include one individual in their 60s, three individuals in their 70s and one individual in their 80s.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 6,074 with a total of 4,545 resolved and 83 deaths.
The county remains in Category 1: Extreme Risk.
The seven-day positivity rate on Friday was 20.7 percent.
In long-term care facilities in the county, the center reported a total of 434 cases of COVID-19 with 327 resolved and 50 deaths.
