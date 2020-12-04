Jefferson County man arrested after police pursuit

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 31-year-old Jefferson County man was taken into custody after a pursuit.
It began on U.S. 67 near Leadington, around 10:00 a.m.
A St. Francois County deputy was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 when they saw a black Chevrolet S-10 weaving in and out of traffic and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.
The officer tried to stop the truck, but the driver did not stop.
It exited the highway and continuing westbound on ST RT 32.
As the Chevrolet S-10 neared Bismarck city limits, the driver turned onto Rock Road, then onto Loughborough Road, then southbound on MO RT B to MO RT 221 northbound.
At MO RT 221 & U.S. 67, the driver continued northbound onto U.S. 67.
MSHP troopers attempted to disable the vehicle with spike strips, which the driver avoided.
The driver of the truck struck another motorist, ran off the roadway, stopping near the Prairie Farms plant.
The driver was taken into custody without further incident and is facing numerous traffic charges, as well as possession of controlled substance and parole revocation. There were no injuries to the uninvolved motorist, suspect or officers.
