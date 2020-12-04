Harrisburg, Ill. city council approves purchase of police K-9

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - At the December 3 meeting, the Harrisburg city council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of a K-9 for the police department.
According to the police department’s Facebook post, the K-9 “will be a full service dog that will detect narcotics, track persons, search buildings, search for articles, and apprehend suspects.” The K-9 will be partnered with Harrisburg Officer Ross Bergman.
Next, the department will begin the process of choosing a vendor to evaluate and test dogs and send the K-9 team to the 10-week training course at the Illinois State Police Academy.
Harrisburg police expect the K-9 team will be in full service by May of 2021.
