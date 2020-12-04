Harrah’s Metropolis donates over $30,500 to charities

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel has donated over $30,500 to non-profits.
The funds were divided, Massac Memorial Hospital Foundation received $6,000, the Massac County United Way received $8,000, the Project Hope received $2,500, the Alzheimer’s Association received $5,000, and American Cancer Society received $9,254.50.
“It is within our caring culture that we are committed to sharing our financial success with our community by donating a portion of company profits to these deserving causes,” said Chad Lewis, Advertising and Public Relations. “We also value the diversity and vitality of our community which in turn solidifies our continued loyalty to these and many more local, regional and national organizations.”
The Massac Memorial Hospital Foundation received a grant from the Caesars Foundation partnered with Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel.
The Foundation is dedicated to supporting Massac Memorial Hospital by enhancing healthcare services for the surrounding community.
The Massac County United Way benefits several different non-profit charities and organizations each year in Massac County.
The board consists of volunteers which also allows for all donations to go directly to the receiving agencies each year.
Project Hope, opened in 1997 and strives to temporarily home animals in as natural of an environment as possible. Their mission is to provide quality care for our animals daily until they find their forever home.
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia related diseases by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.
The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. Until they do, they will be funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients, and spreading the word about prevention.
