Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.
Currently, there are 5,653 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. (Source: Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller | December 4, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:08 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,959 new COVID-19 cases and 192 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 5,653 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,170 are in the ICU and 693 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Illinois is 12.3 percent.

A total of 759,562 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 12,830 deaths.

Currently, 10,806,364 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

