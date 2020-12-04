Foggy and Cold Friday Morning

A cold and foggy start across the Heartland. Temperatures in our northern counties dipping into the low 20s while our southern counties will be in the upper 30s/low 40s. Clouds are the reason some areas are warmer than others. Thicker clouds over Tennessee and Kentucky could produce a few sprinkles/isolated showers during the early morning. Mostly cloudy skies will turn into partly cloudy by the afternoon as clouds move out. High temperatures today will be mid 40s to upper 40s.