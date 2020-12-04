Foggy and Cold Friday Morning

A cold and foggy start across the Heartland. Temperatures in our northern counties dipping into the low 20s while our southern counties will be in the upper 30s/low 40s. Clouds are the reason some areas are warmer than others. Thicker clouds over Tennessee and Kentucky could produce a few sprinkles/isolated showers during the early morning. Mostly cloudy skies will turn into partly cloudy by the afternoon as clouds move out. High temperatures today will be mid 40s to upper 40s.
Clear skies tonight with temperatures back into the upper 20s with fog forming by early Saturday morning. The weekend looks dry with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 40s.
Next week we are continuing to deal with cool temps but warming up into the 50s near the end of the week. Dry conditions will be around as well until the end of the week when we will see an increased chance in rain.
-Lisa
