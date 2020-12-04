First Alert Friday Forecast

Next week will be pretty uneventful, at least until we approach the weekend. A passing upper system will bring cooler temps and a north wind on Monday, but we’ll start to warm up by Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact by about Thursday we should be seeing afternoon highs creeping toward 60. However, the pattern becomes more active by the following weekend, with a couple of rain chances Friday and again over the weekend. At this point no serious winter weather is on the horizon for us.