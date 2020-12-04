First Alert Friday Forecast

Things are looking nicer for us as we approach the weekend. Yesterday’s weather system continues to inch away to the east, and skies are slowly and gradually beginning to clear…this trend will continue this afternoon and evening. This afternoon will see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, with light winds. With clearing skies, tonight will be cold and frosty, with daybreak lows tomorrow morning ranging from the mid 20s valley locations to the low 30s Missouri Bootheel. The weekend looks cool and dry, with afternoon highs close to 50° or so.
Next week will be pretty uneventful, at least until we approach the weekend. A passing upper system will bring cooler temps and a north wind on Monday, but we’ll start to warm up by Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact by about Thursday we should be seeing afternoon highs creeping toward 60. However, the pattern becomes more active by the following weekend, with a couple of rain chances Friday and again over the weekend. At this point no serious winter weather is on the horizon for us.
