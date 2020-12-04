First Alert Friday Evening Outlook

Satellite imagery this afternoon shows clouds gradually clearing out from west to east, although some areas won’t clear out completely until after sundown. With clearing skies and light winds, tomorrow morning will be cold and frosty, with daybreak lows in the M20s to L30s. Otherwise, tomorrow looks like a sunny and cool but pleasant day, with highs near or just above 50. Perhaps a touch cooler with a few more clouds but still dry on Sunday.
A quick surge of cooler air will move in from the north Sunday night into Monday, but after that it will get progressively warmer as we go through next week. Highs in the 40s Monday will rise into the 50s to near 60 by later in the week. As we approach the weekend, a more active pattern will develop with a series of systems moving in from the southwest….so rain chances will increase by the end of the week.
