First Alert: Cold, foggy morning

(KFVS) - It’s a cold and foggy start to Friday across the Heartland.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s in our northern counties and in the 30s to low 40s in the south.
A few sprinkles and isolated showers are possible early this morning in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Clouds will start to decrease throughout the afternoon making for a partly cloudy day.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.
Clear skies tonight will allow temps to drop back into the upper 20s with fog forming by early Saturday morning.
The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies.
Highs will also be in the mid-to-upper 40s.
Dry conditions and cooler temps stick around for the first half of next week, but will be in the 50s near the end of the week
