Egyptian Health Department reports 33 new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 generic. (Source: CDC)
By Ashley Smith | December 4, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 4:17 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 33 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County has 14 new cases, Gallatin County has 16 new cases, and White County has three new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 1,300 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

White County has had a total of 734 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 243 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including tow deaths.

