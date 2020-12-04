Decent weekend for the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Skies are clearing and temperatures will be falling as we head through the evening hour. Readings will be in the middle 30s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Saturday could start off with a little patch dense fog but most areas will be sunny by the late morning hours. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s northeast to the upper 50s southwest.
Sunday we will see a few more clouds across the area as a disturbance moves into our area. Right now there does not appear to be enough moisture for any precipitation. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
