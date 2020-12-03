What you need to know Dec. 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, December 3.
Drivers could encounter a wintry mix this morning.
Rain will push into the Heartland and it could be combined with snow and sleet.
The wintry mix is not expected to impact driving, but some elevated and grassy surfaces could get a dusting of snow in our western counties.
Wake-up temps will range in the 30s to mid and upper 20s.
Precipitation will quickly turn to just rain during the late morning hours and last throughout the day.
Highs this afternoon will be in the low-to-mid 40s.
Cool temps in the 40s will stick around for the next five days.
- Poplar Bluff Police are looking for a man that they consider armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting.
- Governor Mike Parson announced a 12-week partnership with a healthcare service company to expand statewide hospital capacity for an anticipated surge in coronavirus cases this winter.
- U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement, recruiting students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses and offering eye-popping salaries in a desperate bid to ease staffing shortages.
- Three former presidents have all agreed to get the coronavirus vaccine, once one has been approved, to help promote its safety and encourage others to do the same.
- The CDC is urging the public not to travel over the upcoming holidays. But if you must, consider getting coronavirus tests before and after.
- What’s flushed down the toilet in the Heartland could help control the spread of COVID-19.
- One Oklahoma town triple-dog dares ya to check out their new Christmas display.
- As many people go without hugging their loved ones during the pandemic, a career nurse practitioner has come up with an idea to help.
- Shoppers on Walmart.com who pay a $98-a-year membership fee will get free shipping on orders of any size starting Friday.
