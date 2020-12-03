2 western Ky. workforce development programs receive more than $200K total in funding

“On behalf of our water utilities and systems, GRADD is extremely excited about the funding for our Hire to Operate program,” said GRAAD Executive Director Joanna Shake. “We are very grateful to Gov. Beshear and the Delta Regional Authority for investing in our workforce and ensuring a pool of qualified operators to provide safe and quality water to our communities. For many years, we have experienced a mass exodus of dedicated utility operators as a result of retirements, causing communities to struggle to retain trained and competent crews. Again, we cannot thank the Governor and DRA enough for this opportunity.”