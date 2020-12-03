SIU professor finds possible breakthrough in controlling carp

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois University professor believes he has found a clue on how to contain the invasive Asian Carp that threatens the Great Lakes and America’s rivers.
Zoology Professor Gregory Whitledge said he discovered that Asian Carp have a tiny bone in the ear which show growth rings.
These rings in the bones, called otoliths, can tell researchers where the fish came from over its lifetime.
“If there are differences in water chemistry among locations where a fish might have originated or lived for some time, we can use otolith chemistry to identify the source of an individual fish and potentially reconstruct its environmental history,” said Whitledge.
This new information could help tell scientists were they can concentrate their fight against the carp.
Invasive grass carp are found in the Great Lakes and their tributaries, which include the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.
Whitledge recently published his findings in the Journal of Great Lakes Research.
