S7HD reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 94 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, one from Johnson County and the other from Massac County, and 94 new COVID-19 cases.
Alexander County has three new cases, Johnson County has 21 new cases, Massac County has 28 new cases, Pope County has four new cases, Pulaski County has nine new cases, and Union County has 29 new cases.
There are now 40 deaths in the Southern Seven region.
There is a total of 1,623 active cases, out of the 3,643 total positives.
