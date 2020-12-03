Shawnee Community College, Cairo Police Department team up for simulation training

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College teamed up with the Cairo Police Department for real-life police simulation training to prepare students and officers for real-life dangerous situations.
“Our goal is to turn out the best police officers that we can.”
Eric Howard, the criminal justice instructor at Shawnee Community College, said there are many training advantages to having a training simulator.
“I use a program so students can get a little bit of experience verbalizing when they’re in scenarios,” he said.
Along with police officer scenario training, he said the community can also learn from the device.
“It doesn’t have to be somebody who wants to work in law enforcement. It could be a community member that wants to learn more about the criminal justice system.”
But Cairo Police Chief Leonard Harris said Thursday’s training was for the new hires on his police department.
“It gives us some realistic training and it gives the officers the closest to life-like scenarios,” he said.
To make sure they’re prepared before hitting the streets.
“We want to provide a quality law enforcement product to the community and we can do that through training and education,” he said.
“Training such as this gives the officer a chance to test their critical thinking skills and this is the place to make a mistake and we can hone off skills.”
The Cairo Police Department is excited about working with Shawnee Community College as a pool to train quality candidates for police officers to serve within the area.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.