SEMO, SIU see enrollment decline

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While COVID-19 cases are up nationwide, college admissions are down.
According to reports by the National Student Clearinghouse, enrollment at universities and colleges is down by 3.3 percent.
Debbie Below is the Vice President of Enrollment Services at Southeast Missouri State.
She said it is because of the pandemic. “Right now, there may be students who are taking a pause. One of the reasons we saw an enrollment decline this past fall is that there are few students enrolled in dual enrollment courses.”
She said out of 10,001 students, they saw a 1 percent decline this fall.
Below said the goal is to recruit early. “December one was our early admissions and scholarship deadline so that has now passed so now we’re moving on a working toward that next deadline which is March 1st.”
Director of Undergraduate Admissions, John Frost, said they changed their approach to reach new students.
“We went old school with just making sure we made phone calls and connecting with students,” he said.
Frost said without career fairs and recruiting at high schools they learned it takes a village get students interested.
“It’s going to take the community to help us to get in front of people as much as possible because we’re not able to get into schools like we use to,” he said.
Frost said the key to helping increase enrollment is connecting with the students. “We’re not just about providing information but also inspiration.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.