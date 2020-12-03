Review of Mo. veterans homes completed, report released

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A review of the seven Missouri veterans homes is complete and the report was released to the public.
Governor Mike Parson instructed Missouri Veterans Commission Chairman Timothy Noonan to conduct the review due to reports of active COVID-19 cases in the veterans homes.
Armstrong Teasdale, a national law firm located in St. Louis, was used for the external review. Attorneys interviewed 174 people in less than 35 days, implemented a hotline for veterans’ families to voice concerns, analyzed more than 900 documents and directed Pathway Health to conduct an on-site audit of all seven long-term care facilities.
The completed report includes an in-depth analysis on the cause of the outbreak and recommended ways to fix it. The report was presented to the chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission on November 16.
“We are dedicated to serving our veterans, especially during these difficult times,” said Chairman Noonan. “As part of the review process, the MVC received early recommendations that enabled immediate action to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The additional information learned from the investigation was insightful and will drive the reforms to be implemented by the MVC. The dedication of the Armstrong Teasdale team, which included veterans, former medical and clinical professionals and prosecutors, was unmatched. Their recommendations provide us a roadmap that will challenge the MVC and other stakeholders to address the current pandemic and implement necessary reforms.”
The following are some of the corrective actions:
- Expand use of data analytics
- Streamline reporting
- Examine structure of MVC
- Implement outbreak plan
- Implement COVID-19 reset
- Implement Essential Caregiver plan
- Implement inside visit plan
- Improve communication with families
The Missouri Veterans Commission, a division of the Department of Public Safety, operates seven state veterans homes, five state veterans cemeteries and the Veterans Services Program.
