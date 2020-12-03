Rain & Snow Mix This Morning

Temperatures warmer than yesterday morning, but it sill still be cold outside. Most areas will range in the 30s while southern Illinois is in the mid/upper 20s. Rain is moving into the Heartland, but snowflakes and sleet may combine with it through the early morning hours. There is not expected to be major impacts from this. Some elevated/grassy surfaces could see light snow in our western counties. Precipitation will quickly turn to just rain during the late morning hours and through the day. Cloudy skies overall with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Cool temperatures in the mid and upper 40s will stay with us for the next five days. Our next chance of seeing the 50s could occur next week. The extended forecast is looking dry through the weekend and early next week.